Former Nansemond Indian Nation chief dies in Virginia Beach crash on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Nansemond Indian Nation Chief Ronald "Lee" Lockamy died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach last week.

Virginia Beach police said Lockamy was driving east on Shore Drive near Diamond Springs Road last Friday when another driver crossed into his lane. Lockamy died from his injuries the next day at the hospital.

Current Nansemond Chief Keith Anderson said Lockamy will be deeply missed and that the tribe is still in shock.

WTKR News 3 interviewed Lockamy in 2018 when historical human remains believed to be from a Native American tribe were found in Hampton.

"It's so important to preserve our heritage because so much was taken away from us," Lockamy said.

Lockamy also served on the Virginia Beach VA250 Committee, created to commemorate local events and achievements connected to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

We reached out to the committee for comment but were told the appropiate contact person is currently out of office.