Virginia Beach community says goodbye as Haygood Skating Center closes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People gathered for one final skate at Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach Sunday evening as the rink is closing its doors after 52 years of operation.

For many visitors, memories of the center stretch back decades. "I loved it. I used to come here when I was growing up," said Rob Gimbert, who was visiting on the final day.

Others recalled bringing family members for special celebrations over the years. "I've always brought them here for birthday parties. My niece is actually over here shes had birthday parties here," said Jennifer Ashley. another visitor.

The skating rink's closure marks the end of an era for the Virginia Beach community. Owner Brandon Stokes, also known as Shaggy from Z-104, declined to be interviewed on Sunday night and did not allow News 3's cameras inside the center for the final day.

However, during the pandemic in 2021, Stokes spoke about his ownership of the venue.

"Dude if you would've told me at 15 years old that before you were 40 you were going to own the place that you hung out every single weekend almost your entire life I would've said sign me up," Stokes said.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Stokes explained that the center was closing after he owned it for eight and a half years. While he didn't offer a specific reason for the closure, he wrote, "This decision was not made easy. I promise I tried my hardest over the past two and a half years to keep it going. But sometimes God has different plans..."

On the final night of skating, numerous people showed up to say goodbye to the rink. Bryan Smith and Jennifer Ashley were among those who came for the last skate. "It is what it is. Hopefully someone takes it over, but it won't be the same," said Smith.

Matt Mason echoed the sentiment of many visitors, saying he was super sad about losing another rink in the area. "Hopefully somebody buys it or builds another one, so it's really sad," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.