Here are the friendliest neighborhoods in each Hampton Roads city, according to Nextdoor

Nextdoor, the popular neighborhood social networking service, is highlighting neighborhoods in Hampton Roads where community and friendliness shines through.

Rankings of the friendliest neighborhood in each of the seven cities in Hampton Roads were released by Nextdoor, using a methodology it says is not based on opinions or surveys, but instead from positive interactions between neighbors.

Factors including how people help each other out, welcome newcomers, share resources, and support local businesses all contribute to a neighborhood’s "Nextdoor Friendliness Score." Nextdoor says the rankings are helpful insight into community connection for prospective residents, real estate professionals, and current local residents.

"Nextdoor is uniquely positioned to analyze neighborhoods based on real neighbor interactions to shed light on traits that make communities truly thrive,” said Kelsey Grady, chief communications officer at Nextdoor.

Friendliest neighborhoods listed by city:

Newport News: Kiln Creek

Virginia Beach: Green Run