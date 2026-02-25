Cleanup of James River jet fuel spill concludes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Cleanup efforts for nearly 8,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled into the James River have concluded, said officials from the Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The fuel spilled near Newport News Shipbuilding on Feb. 13 during a transfer to the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that potentially up to 7,749 gallons of fuel entered the water. Officials say it was considered a major spill.

"It's a very serious threat to the businesses and the community that live along this area but also to wildlife and the health and ecology of the bay," said Christy Everett, Hampton Roads Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Cleanup efforts continue after James River fuel spill, officials discuss impact

Studies show environmental impacts from fuel spills can persist for more than a year, affecting wildlife diversity and population numbers. However, DEQ officials maintain that no lasting damage is expected from this incident.

The responsible company quickly deployed containment boom and recovery crews after the spill occurred. Favorable wind conditions helped limit the spread of the fuel across the water.

“We appreciate the long hours and coordinated joint response from our local, state and federal partners throughout this process,” HII spokesperson Todd Corillo said in a statement. “These partners were critical to ensure the affected area was cleaned up to Commonwealth of Virginia and federal standards. We value the expertise they provided while monitoring for any potential environmental or community impact.”

The cause of the spill is under investigation. Corillo says the Newport News Shipbuilding division is committed to learning from the incident to ensure it will not happen again.