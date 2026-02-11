Newport News works with Cities United to continue reducing violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News recorded its fewest homicides in more than a decade in 2025, and city officials are working with a national organization to maintain that momentum and continue reducing violence.

The organization Cities United visited Newport News to present data and strategies for violence reduction this week, particularly focusing on working with young people who may be vulnerable to violence.

During their visit to Newport News, they shared various approaches and data-driven strategies with the community.

The city has developed its own comprehensive community safety plan called Momentum for Peace, which features seven pillars including promoting gun safety and conflict resolution.

Last year, Newport News had 18 homicides. So far this year, there has only been one, and it was an accidental shooting.

"You see a lot of cities who will get to a place where they've made significant reductions and then start backing off, but it feels like you all are like we've still got more work to do," Anthony Smith from Cities United said.

Synethia White is the city's first community violence prevention manager. She emphasized the city's commitment to continuing these efforts.

"We don't have any plans to stop. We're going to engage and work because we want to make sure that everybody has their best possibility of reaching their full potential," White said.

Cities United provided Newport News with $40,000 in grant money and is giving stipends to some young people as part of their violence prevention efforts.

The organization is conducting a nationwide tour, with Newport News being their 14th stop as they work to help communities address gun violence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.