Newport News seeks state support for Sailor housing project near shipbuilding facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A major housing project aimed at providing better living conditions for sailors near Newport News Shipbuilding is pushing forward with the city seeking state support for the transformational development.

The Homeport Hampton Roads project will feature 750 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space, which city leaders say will transform the Newport News skyline. Sailors in the area have expressed optimism about the development.

"And quality of life. It will give people to look forward to something," one Sailor said.

The project is contingent on a $40 million loan to the city from the state. Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is hoping state leaders will work with them on forgiving the loan or providing alternative support.

This week, Jones and the developer sent a letter to the governor asking for state support on the project.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows how important it is not only for the city of Newport News but all of Hampton Roads, especially our sailors," Jones said.

The project will be completed in two phases, with construction expected to start this year and continue until 2031. The Navy is investing about $400 million in the development.

The issue of sailor housing in this area received increased scrutiny following a cluster of suicides of sailors assigned to the USS George Washington in 2022, when the ship was being overhauled at the shipyard.

Xavier Mitchell-Sandor died by suicide at the age of 19. He had been living on the ship, and his parents have spoken about how they believe that damaged his mental health and led to his suicide.

"Prisoners had it pretty much better than he did," his father previously said.

Now, this project is moving forward as Newport News officials hope the state can help support the project.

"As a city, as a state, we have an obligation to our service members, so let's increase quality of life. Let's make sure that they're not living on a ship on dry dock. Let's make sure they're living in great housing and then a tertiary effect is let's make Newport News one of the best cities in Virginia," Jones said.

