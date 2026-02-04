Yorktown man sentenced to five years in prison for firearm possession

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 42-year-old Yorktown man was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Tuesday, law enforcement did a controlled purchase of an ounce of meth from Jonathan Michael Jenkins.

Investigators say they searched two residences associated with Jenkins. They found various drugs including meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl as well as a loaded handgun in the first home, and additional signs of drug use and trafficking in the second residence.

Jenkins had been previously convicted of 15 crimes and 17 probation violations as an adult, according to the Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division with additional assistance from the Virginia State Police Tri-Rivers Task Force and the sheriff's offices of Gloucester County, Mathews Count and York-Poquoson.