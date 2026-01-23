Two Fort Eustis soldiers sentenced for coercing, producing child sex abuse material

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two soldiers who were stationed at Fort Eustis in Newport News who used social media to solicit sexually explicit images from minors were sentenced on Thursday to prison sentences, according to the U.S. States Attorney's Office.

Isaiah Hood, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the production of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Hayden Carpenter, 23, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a child.

In early 2023, Carpenter and Hood were talking with minors on social media and solicited CSAM from dozens of minors, authorities say. They also sent sexually explicit and graphic images to the minors.