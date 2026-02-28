R.I.C.H. Girls program uses gardening to teach young girls life lessons

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Local entrepreneur Chanel Pride is taking on a unique approach when it comes to youth in our community.

The CEO of Dirty Stilettos, has launched an after-school program using gardening and horticulture to teach young girls lessons about respect, integrity, character and honesty. It's called R.I.C.H. Girls.

"I call it getting back to the old with a new spin," Pride said.

Pride tells News 3, the idea came after spending time gardening with her 13 year old daughter and her friends.

"I know R.I.C.H. Girls has stemmed from helping young girls like me, [to] understand how to grow and be a young lady," explained Pride's daughter, Journee Whitaker. Who is also a member of R.I.C.H. Girls.

"We incorporate everything concerning social media, bullying, everything they experience today into the program, by using gardening and horticulture as an undertone, so that they're able to get both," Pride said.

The program has already drawn support from the community. With more than 20 local businesses participating in the programs first fundraiser called Shades of Mahogany, where they not only showcased their products but stood behind the program's message and the importance of supporting youth.

The first year of the program is set to kick off in March at Phenix Middle School in Hampton.

Pride shares that she hopes the program will expand in the future throughout the Commonwealth.