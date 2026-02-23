Fort Eustis soldier sentenced to 10 years for coercion of a child: DOJ

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Fort Eustis soldier was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a child, according to the Department of Justice.

Brady Beck Fant, 32, had sexually explicit conversations with underage girls on social media, according to court documents. Fant received sexually graphic pictures and videos of the girls and sent similar images and videos of himself to at least one victim.

Investigators found child sexual abuse material on some of Fant's devices and seized them.

An Other Than Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army is pending, according to the DOJ.