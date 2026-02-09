Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Woman stabbed on Agusta Drive, suspect in custody: NNPD

Top Stories: Monday, February 9
newport news police department
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Newport News on Monday afternoon, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Feb. 9, officers say they responded to the O block of Agusta Drive on the report of a stabbing. On arrival, they found a woman with at least one non-life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the woman knew the suspect, and officials found, located and arrested the suspect at the 0 block of Eastwood Drive around 1:50 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast