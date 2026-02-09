Woman stabbed on Agusta Drive, suspect in custody: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Newport News on Monday afternoon, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Feb. 9, officers say they responded to the O block of Agusta Drive on the report of a stabbing. On arrival, they found a woman with at least one non-life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the woman knew the suspect, and officials found, located and arrested the suspect at the 0 block of Eastwood Drive around 1:50 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.