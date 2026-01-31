Eight apartments condemned after multiple unit attic fire: NNFD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Eight apartments have been condemned and several people are displaced after an attic fire in Newport News, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

Fire officials arrived at the 000 block of Berger Place at 8:12 a.m. on the report of a structure fire. Crews say they saw fire from the roof on arrival, and it was located in the attic spaces of multiple apartments.

All residents and pets were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to NNFD. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The NNFD Fire Marshal's office is helping with the investigation.