20-year-old Missouri man killed in Newport News shooting; police arrest suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say a 20-year-old man from Missouri was killed in a shooting Friday night, and a local man has been charged in connection with his death.

Around 10:45 p.m. officers were called to Bellows Way for a reported shooting, according to the Newport News Police Department. When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside a building suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Police identified him as Emmanuel Jackson, 20, of St. Robert, Missouri.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jaylen Ellis, an adult Newport News man. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and discharging a firearm in a building or dwelling.

Police said Jackson and Ellis were known to each other. Investigators are not searching for any additional suspects, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport News police.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

