6-year-old boy injured during hit and run, police searching for driver: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for a driver after a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car during a hit and run on Wednesday, according to NNPD.

Around 6:20 p.m., Newport News police responded to the report of a car crash involving a pedestrian at the Colberts Lane and Jefferson Avenue intersection. Investigators determined an unattended 6-year-old boy wandered into traffic and was hit by a passing vehicle.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NNPD.

The driver did not stay on the scene and officers say they are trying to find them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.