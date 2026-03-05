Man arrested in connection with shooting that killed 18-year-old: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Feb. 25, said Newport News police.

Jahkri Tysheek Wilson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within an occcupied dwelling, according to Newport News police.

Police responded to the 1200 block of 29th Street around 12:36 a.m. on Feb. 25. When they arrived, they found a man shot inside a residence. 18-year-old Jasiah Smith later died at the hospital, according to NNPD.