Woman hurt in single-vehicle crash on Brick Kiln Boulevard in Newport News: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a crash in Newport News, according to authorities.

Officials say the Newport News Police Department responded at approximately 9:52 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Brick Kiln Boulevard. We're told a preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle struck a median, left the roadway and came to rest near a tree.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and had to be extricated by the Newport News Fire Department. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.