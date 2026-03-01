Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Woman hurt in single-vehicle crash on Brick Kiln Boulevard in Newport News: NNPD

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a crash in Newport News, according to authorities.

Officials say the Newport News Police Department responded at approximately 9:52 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Brick Kiln Boulevard. We're told a preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle struck a median, left the roadway and came to rest near a tree.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and had to be extricated by the Newport News Fire Department. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast