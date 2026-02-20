Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men dead following shooting near Bellwood Road apartment complex: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men died following a shooting near an apartment complex off Bellwood Road Friday morning, according to Newport News police.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of Bellwood Road for a reported shooting. Two men were found at the scene with serious injuries, according to Newport News police. Both men died after being transported to a local hospital.

Newport News police say the two men possibly knew each other, adding that this looks like an isolated incident. Two guns were taken from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Newport News police.

