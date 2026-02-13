Newport News builds first new fire station in over a decade

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for its first new fire station in more than a decade, marking a significant investment in public safety for the northern part of the city.

City leaders broke ground on the new station near Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard, with completion expected in 18 months. The facility will replace a temporary fire station that has operated at the airport since around 2010.

"The location of this station will improve our response times here in the north end of Newport News," Chief Wesley Rogers said.

The city has recognized the need for a new station in this area for years.

"Any time that we extend past eight minutes for a response time then we need to look at putting a new fire station in place," Rogers said.

During the ceremony, Chief Rogers announced the new station would be dedicated in honor of former Chief Larry Orie, who made history as the department's first African American firefighter in 1968. Orie rose through the ranks to become chief in 1991.

"He was the first one in the department to actually come through the ranks and make every rank along the way to eventually becoming the fire chief," Rogers said.

Orie, reflecting on his legacy, shared his hopes for how future generations will remember him.

"I hope they think of a person who was born, grew up, stayed in Newport News for my whole life and I'm still living in Newport News and I love this city," Orie said.

The ceremony included bagpipe performances and paid tribute to the department's history. Officials emphasized that fire stations serve as more than just workplaces for first responders.

"Each new station represented more than brick and mortar they represented commitment," Retired Capt. Wayne Berry said.

"Those firefighters have to have a place to come back to to talk to each other to counsel each other to help each other through those tough calls," Chief Rogers said.

