Newport News implements community safety plan amid violent crime decrease

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders are touting a decrease in violent crime as the city implements a comprehensive community-based prevention strategy called Momentum for Peace.

So far in 2026, there has been only one homicide in the city, and court records indicate it was an accidental shooting. This continues a trend from 2025, when Newport News recorded 18 homicides — the fewest in more than a decade. Gun violence overall dropped 48% since 2023.

"I'm living proof that you can go from one place to another with a shift of your mindset and really the proper help," said Dr. Troy Ketchmore, co-founder of Ketchmore Kids.

Ketchmore, who says he once ran the streets of Newport News and was part of the problem, now leads by example. For two decades, his organization has reached out to young people, teaching them skills to resolve conflicts without violence.

"I see so many people they're following a path that I once followed. I know the end result. I've seen that movie," Ketchmore said.

The city is taking a community approach to prevent crime, working with organizations like Ketchmore Kids. This strategy appears to be working.

Synethia White serves as the city's first community violence prevention manager, a position she has held since fall 2024.

"My job is again to work in partnership with community and also with internal stakeholders," White said. "The office of community safety is a parallel approach to traditional public safety, and so over the past couple of years we've talked about community based violence reduction efforts."

The city now has a comprehensive plan to address community safety called Momentum for Peace. It includes seven pillars, such as promoting gun safety and conflict resolution, along with measurable goals.

"If we can make the appropriate investments then that relieves that pressure on typical public safety systems," White said.

Ketchmore remains optimistic about the year ahead but acknowledges the work is far from over.

"I wouldn't do the work I'm doing if I didn't believe," Ketchmore said. "Everybody's working. It just takes a little bit of time. We can't drink the Kool-Aid and we have to stay the course."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.