Jeep crashes into bus carrying 40 middle-schoolers: NNPD

Crittenden Middle School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A school bus carrying 40 students from Crittenden Middle School was involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News police.

Around 3:15 p.m., Newport News police responded to a vehicle crash near 80th Street and Marshall avenue. An investigation revealed a jeep hit the school bus between 80th and 81st Street on Marshall Avenue, police say.

Eleven of the 40 students reported minor discomfort, seven of which were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another school bus is transporting the children home.

The woman driving the jeep was uninjured. she was cited for failure to maintain right of way coming from a private drive and driving without insurance, according to officials.

