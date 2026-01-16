Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dies in Newport News house fire, cause under investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News fire officials say one person died in a house fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 800 block of Lacon Drive at 12:00 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof line of the home.

Firefighters searched the house and found one person inside. Newport News Fire Department says the person died from their injuries. Authorities have not confirmed whether the individual is a man or woman, as they are still working to notify the next of kin.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

