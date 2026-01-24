City manager declares state of emergency for Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Manager Alan Archer declared a state of emergency for the city on Friday night.

Public Works crews are out in the city treating roads with salt and de-icing materials, according to the city of Newport News. The Emergency Operations Team is watching the weather closely and will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend.

The Four Oaks Day Service Center on 7401 Warwick Blvd will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide a warm shelter and support services for the homeless. Women, families with children and transgender people experiencing homelessness can shelter overnight from 5 p.m. on Saturday through Monday.

Homeless men can shelter overnight at the Port Winter Shelter, which opens daily at 5:30 p.m. on 28 Harpersville Rd.

All libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday and be closed all day Sunday. Libraries and community centers are open as warming centers during business hours.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter Adoption Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. The Reunite Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city urges people to stay informed, travel cautiously, prepare their home with emergency supplies, check on neighbors — especially the elderly or disabled — and stay away from downed power lines.

Power outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app and website, or by calling 1-866-366-4357.

Continue to check back with News 3 over the weekend for weather updates from our meteorologists and reporters.