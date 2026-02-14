Fatal shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard leaves one person dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Newport News.

Officers responded to the zero block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 14 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have detained one person of interest in connection with the shooting. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.