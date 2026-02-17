Two men hospitalized with severe injuries in motel shooting: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers arrived at the 10600 block of Jefferson Avenue on the report of a shooting, according to officials. Police have not given a specific location, but the address matches the Palace Inn and Suites motel.

Officers say they found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene. Both men were taken to a local hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, check back with News 3 for more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.