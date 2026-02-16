77k gallons of fuel spills into James River during transfer to USS John F. Kennedy carrier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — About 77,000 gallons of fuel spilled into the James River on Friday near HII during a transfer to the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier.

A statement from a shipyard spokesperson says the spill happened around 1 p.m. February 13 when fuel was being transferred from a barge to the future USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier.

Watch: 'A huge impact,' completion of John F. Kennedy, Navy's next aircraft carrier, delayed until 2027

The fuel spilled into the James River. The spokesperson says 7,749 gallons of fuel were "unaccounted for from the transfer."

"The transfer was secured, and containment booms, clean up and remediation efforts were initiated immediately to contain the fuel and protect the surrounding environment. The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities were notified – they are reviewing and monitoring the ongoing cleanup process," the shipyard's statement goes on to say. "We want to thank our shipbuilders, subcontractors and Navy for their quick actions in handling the spill and their continued engagement in the cleanup process."

The city of Newport News confirmed the information in a statement Sunday evening, adding that the cause of the spill is under investigation and that nearby residents may smell the odor.

Drinking water is still safe, officials said.