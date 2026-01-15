'For the safety of the kids:' Shoppers celebrate Patrick Henry Mall parental supervision policy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shopping at Patrick Henry Mall got a little more restrictive Thursday for people under 18. The mall started a new parental supervision policy.

“I really think it’s a really great policy for the mall to have," shopper Xarina Futrell said.

Futrell frequently shops at Patrick Henry Mall and said having a policy that people under 18 can’t be in the mall unsupervised during certain hours makes sense.

“Just for the safety of the kids, honestly," said Futrell. "They don’t make the right judgment and decisions, so I think the adults need to supervise them."

Another shopper News 3 talked with off camera also approved of the policy. Some people, however, have commented on the mall's Facebook page saying adults are also sometimes the problem.

The policy on the mall’s website says it starts January 15 “to provide a secure and family-friendly shopping environment.”

Anyone under 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 or older after 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and after 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone who violates the policy could be charged with trespassing. The policy does not say what prompted it, so News 3 reached out to the mall. A spokesperson sent News 3 a statement.

“Patrick Henry Mall is committed to maintaining a welcoming, family-friendly environment for everyone who visits,” said a representative from Patrick Henry Mall. “This policy supports a positive shopping experience during peak hours and helps ensure the mall continues to be a place where the community can comfortably shop, dine, and spend time together.” Patrick Henry Mall

News 3 also reached out to Courtney Brown, who News 3 talked with in December two days after her son was shot and killed in the mall.

"I'm angry. I'm hurt," Brown said in a December 1 interview with News 3. “Me and his sisters are torn."

News 3 wanted to get her thoughts on this new step to make the mall safer, but she declined to talk. As of January 15, the suspect in that case is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in March.