Man dies after shooting inside Patrick Henry Mall, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died Saturday morning after a shooting inside a store at Patrick Henry Mall, according to Newport News police.

Officers were called to the mall around 10:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Patrick Henry Mall closed for the rest of the day as detectives processed the scene.

Police said a suspect has been detained. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two adult men and that it appears to be an isolated incident. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.