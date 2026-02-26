$875M investment to bring steel facility, hundreds of jobs to Hertford Co.

HERTFORD CO., N.C. — U.S. Forged Rings, a manufacturer of steel components, announced a major investment plan for Hertford County on Thursday.

$875 million will be invested to create a large steel manufacturing facility, something U.S. Forged Rings said would be the largest economic development project in the county's history. The current plan is for the factory to be located along the Chowan River due to the facility needing water access.

U.S. Forged Rings says the facility will bring up to 625 jobs with an average annual wage of $80,000. The steel manufacturer went on to say this will boost Hertford County's employment by eight percent.

“This is a historic day for Hertford County,” said Chairman Andre Lassiter on behalf of the Hertford County Board of Commissioners. “An investment of this magnitude demonstrates confidence in our workforce, our infrastructure, and our future. These high-paying jobs will create new opportunities for our residents, strengthen our local economy, and support families across our community for years to come.”

The steel components produced by U.S. Forged Rings are used across many different markets, including mining, defense, and power generation.