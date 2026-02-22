Search continues for missing Perdue worker after explosion at North Carolina feed mill

HERTFORD COUNTY, Nc. — Search and recovery operations continue for a missing worker following an explosion at a Perdue feed mill in Cofield that left one person unaccounted for and sent two others to the hospital. On Sunday, Hertford County officials confirmed that the explosion then caused a structure fire.

The explosion and fire occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the facility on Perdue Road, according to Hertford County officials. Four workers were on site when the explosion happened.

As of Sunday afternoon, one Perdue worker still remains missing. One worker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. A second worker was airlifted to a regional medical facility with serious injuries. A third worker was treated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital.

"This is not a routine recovery operation," said Christian Davies, Hertford County Public Information Officer. "The structural integrity of the building has been severely compromised, and deteriorating weather conditions have created additional hazards."

Specialized equipment has been requested to help stabilize portions of the damaged structure so responders can safely continue their search operations.

Multiple fire departments responded to the initial call, including the Town of Winton Fire Department, Murfreesboro Fire Department, Ahoskie Fire Department, and Ahoskie Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Hertford County EMS, Hertford County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management, and the North Carolina Fire Marshal's office are also assisting.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation. Officials said they are working with local, state, and federal partners to determine what led to the incident.

"The safety of first responders remains a top priority," Davies said. "Crews are operating in a deliberate and methodical manner to prevent additional risk within an unstable environment."

All next-of-kin notifications have been completed, but officials are not yet releasing the names of victims.

Hertford County continues to coordinate with Perdue and partner agencies as recovery efforts and the investigation continue.

The incident comes less than a week after a Perdue truck driver died when their vehicle went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel into the water below.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.