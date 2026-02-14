Fire crews battle multiple grass fires in Currituck County Saturday

MOYOCK, N.C. — Fire crews are working to contain multiple grass fires Saturday in the Moyock area of Currituck County, according to the Moyock Fire Department.

Emergency crews are responding to fires reported in the 1200 block of Tulls Creek Road and the 500 block of Northwest Backwoods Road.

Several agencies are assisting in the response, including Currituck County fire stations, Chesapeake Fire Department units and the North Carolina Forest Service. Multiple tanker units and Currituck County Fire-EMS crews are also on scene.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the affected areas so emergency crews can access the scenes safely and work to contain the fires.

Authorities warn that brush and grass fires can spread quickly, especially under windy conditions. Anyone who sees smoke or fire spreading is urged to call 911.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported so far. Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.