65-year-old man faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Ahoskie: APD

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged after a shooting left another man dead on Wednesday, the Ahoskie Police Department said Thursday.

The Ahoskie Police Department says Leandrew Vinson was charged with first-degree murder and is being currently held at the Hertford County Detention Center without bond.

Around 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 Block of West Rogers Street. 48-year-old Corey Lamont Brown was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Ahoskie Police Department. Vinson stayed at the scene and was arrested without incident.

The Ahoskie Police Department says their investigation lead them to believe Vinson shot Brown during an argument.

Vinson will make his first court appearance at the Hertford County District Court on Jan. 30.