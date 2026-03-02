NC primaries: Voters to decide on Senate, redistricted House candidates

North Carolina primary elections will be held on Tuesday, meaning voters will decide on which candidate they want to represent their party ahead of the midterm elections later this year. This election comes after the successful GOP redistricting effort in the Tarheel State in 2025.

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place by 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. Click here to find a polling place in your area.



A dozen candidates – six Republicans and six Democrats – are running to succeed Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced his retirement last June after GOP leadership forged ahead with Medicaid cuts that he warned would devastate N.C.

A prominent name in the Republican field is Michael Whatley, the former Republican National Committee chair who has President Donald Trump’s backing. Richard Dansie, Don Brown, Elizabeth Temple, Michele Morrow, and Thomas Johnson are among the other GOP senate hopefuls.

In the Democratic Senate primary, former two-term Gov. Roy Cooper faces five other candidates. The Democratic Senate hopefuls include Daryl Farrow, Justin Dues, Robert Colon, Marcus Williams, and Orrick Quick.

This race will be key for either party as Republicans hold a narrow 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate, meaning Democrats only need a net pickup of four seats to win back the chamber.

Congressional primaries will be held based on new district boundaries drawn in 2025 as part of Trump’s push to gain House seats.

North Carolina's 1st Congressional District was redrawn to favor the GOP in 2025 amid nationwide efforts from both parties to boost their odds for success ahead of the midterm elections. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Davis is seeking to defend his seat despite the successful redistricting effort. Five Republicans are running to challenge the sitting Democratic lawmaker.

Laurie Buckhout — who narrowly lost to Davis in 2024 — is running for the seat again. Other GOP primary candidates include Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, State Sen. Bobby Hanig, Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse and attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell. The winner will likely face off against Davis in November. In February’s debate, all four GOP candidates said they would endorse the winner of the primary even if they lose, as their biggest shared goal is to beat Davis.

Tuesday’s winners will face off in the November general election.