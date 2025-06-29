Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NC Republican Senator Thom Tillis not seeking reelection

AP
FILE - Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek reelection, a day after announcing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax breaks and spending cuts package because of its reductions to health care programs.

Tillis said he was proud of his career in public service but acknowledged the difficult political environment for those who buck their party and go it alone.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” he said in a lengthy statement.

“Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn’t have changed a single one.”

