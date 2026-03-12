President Trump endorses Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina congressional race

EDENTON, N.C. — President Donald Trump endorsed Laurie Buckhout, the Republican candidate for North Carolina's 1st congressional district, on Wednesday night.

Buckhout is a retired Army Colonel and worked in the Department of Defense. She was the Republican nominee for the 1st congressional district in 2024, but lost to current Rep. Don Davis by less than 7,000 votes.

"I know what it's like to fight for your country," Buckhout said during the Republican primary debate in February. "I know what it's like to not back down. I'm a workhorse, not a show horse. I've been all over this district. I'm ready to beat Don Davis. I'm ready to get up there and fight with President Trump."

In his endorsement posted on Truth Social, Trump called incumbent Don Davis a "radical left Democrat" that wants to raise taxes, abolish borders and supports "soft on crime" policies such as cashless bail.

"As your next Congresswoman, [Buckhout] will work tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Buckhout said she is honored to receive Trump's endorsement in a statement sent to News 3.

“I am honored to receive President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement and grateful for his strong support of our campaign and the people of Eastern North Carolina. As a retired U.S. Army Colonel who also served in President Trump’s administration, I will bring mission-first leadership to Congress and fight to advance the America First agenda — securing our border, cutting taxes, strengthening our economy, and keeping our communities safe. With President Trump’s support and growing grassroots momentum, we are ready to win in November and deliver the strong leadership this district deserves," Buckhout wrote.

The Republican-led state legislature redrew the district to favor Republicans, and some analysts say this race could decide the balance of Congress.

"This one district in northeastern North Carolina, could, in , be the district that determines who's going to hold the balance of power in the house," said Asher Hildebrand, professor of the practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, in a previous interview with News 3.

The general election will take place on Nov. 3.

