Fort Bragg soldier arrested on child exploitation charges: MPD

MANTEO, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested on Jan. 22 on child exploitation charges, according to the Manteo Police Department.

On November 2025, officials with the MPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation involving a 22-year-old man attempting to initiate sexual contact with an underage girl.

Investigators say they discovered the man was Aidan Borowicz of Fayetteville, North Carolina, who was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg. Further, they found out Borowicz had booked a room at a local hotel with plans to meet the girl and engage in sexual activity.

On Jan. 22, MPD investigators took Borowicz into custody alongside agents from Army Criminal Investigation Unit and the FBI. Borowicz was charged with solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

Investigators searched Borowicz's home under a search warrant and took several of his electronic devices, according to MPD. As a result of the investigation, Borowicz was charged with an additional 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

MPD was assisted by the Army CID's Carolina Field Office and the FBI Charlotte Field office.

Borowicz is being held at the Dare County Detention Center.

This case remains under review for potential additional state and federal charges.