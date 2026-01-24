Mother of 19-year-old killed in Elizabeth City double homicide says shooting is 'very hurtful'

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — The mother of the 19-year-old shot and killed in Elizabeth City January 22 is hurting.

“It’s very hurtful that I’m not going to see my son again," Mary Fogle said.

Watch: Two killed on Edge Street Thursday night, Elizabeth City officials say

Two killed on Edge Street Thursday night, Elizabeth City officials say

According to Elizabeth City police, a juvenile was also killed. As of January 23, their name and age had not been released.

“Whatever my son did to anger that person, I know it wasn’t worth the rest of their life and I know for sure it wasn’t worth my son’s life and all the sorrow that comes with it," Fogle said.

Fogle doesn’t know why her son, Jamarey Johnson, was shot and killed. Audio between dispatchers and officers responding to the scene indicates at least one of the victims was shot in the head.

Mary Fogle

Mary Fogle

“This is a devastating time for the city of Elizabeth City," Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham said.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Graham offered few details about the shooting. As of Friday, police were still looking for the shooter but didn’t believe there was a threat to the public.

“Our early investigation has led us to believe that the victims and the suspect are familiar with each other," Graham explained.

Watch: Full news conference with Elizabeth City police chief, mayor

19-year-old man, juvenile killed in Elizabeth City double homicide

News 3 knocked on doors Friday on the street where the shooting happened, but non one wanted to talk on camera.

Both the chief and the city’s mayor were asking for prayers for the victims’ families and emphasized the city will not tolerate crime.

“If you are responsible for this crime, this is not how the story will end. We will investigate, we will continue to work with our local partners to arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," said Graham.

Watch: Elizabeth City police going to make committing crimes 'uncomfortable' following triple shooting: Chief

Elizabeth City police are going to make it 'uncomfortable' for people who commit crimes: Chief

“No matter if they tell me the suspects are caught it doesn’t bring my son back," said Fogle.

If you have any information about what happened, call police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. You can also text tips to 252-390-8477.