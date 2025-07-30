Elizabeth City police going to make committing crimes 'uncomfortable' following triple shooting: Chief

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are going to make it "uncomfortable" for people who commit crimes following a triple shooting, according to Interim Police Chief Eddie Graham Jr.

Police are still looking for answers after one man was killed and two other people were sent to the hospital following a triple shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Graham answered questions about the Sunday night shooting on Lane Street.

"We're gonna make it uncomfortable for people...in this city that decide to commit crime, we gonna make it uncomfortable for them," Graham said. "They won't be able to do it as easily as they think. So we are going to make it uncomfortable, but we need the community to pull together and work with the police to make a difference."

Graham spoke about the community's role in preventing crime. When asked if a suspect was in custody, the chief only told News 3 to expect an update in the next two days.

The chief's statements come after 21-year-old Xavier Garland died in the triple shooting.

Two others were shot, and one of them remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said around 10 p.m. on July 27, a shooting was reported in the 500 block of Lane Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found several shell casings and three people who had been shot.

One person, a 21-year-old, died at the scene, police said. The person who died lived in Elizabeth City, not far from where the shooting happened on Lane Street.

Two others who had also been shot, a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, were taken to the hospital, police say. The 19-year-old's injuries were considered serious, police added.

The shooting is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Police previously stated that it was an isolated incident, posing no threat to the community.