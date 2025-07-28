Elizabeth City triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Lane Street: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — One person has died and two others are hurt following a shooting in Elizabeth City Sunday night, according to the city's police department.

Police say around 10 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 500 block of Lane Street.

When officers arrived, police say they found several shell casings and three people who had been shot. One person, a 21-year-old, died at the scene, police say. The person who died lived in Elizabeth City, not far from where the shooting happened on Lane Street.

Two others who had also been shot, a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, were taken to the hospital, police say. The 19-year-old's injuries are considered serious, police added.

The shooting is being investigated by police as a homicide. Police believe it was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department by calling 252-335-4321. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 . Police say all tips can be provided anonymously and will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.