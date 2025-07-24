Man accused of murdering Currituck County man near Pungo Ferry Bridge last summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of two suspects accused of concealing the body of a missing Currituck County man is now also charged with shooting and killing him, Virginia Beach police say. According to court documents obtained by News 3 in March of 2025, investigators believe the alleged shooting happened near the Pungo Ferry Bridge last summer.

Previous coverage: Loved ones of missing Currituck Co. man remember him in candlelight ceremony

Loved ones of missing Currituck Co. man remember him in candlelight ceremony

Antwaine Branch, 35, of Elizabeth City, was served indictments Wednesday for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police say. The charges are in connection with the death of Martrell Lamar, 42, of Currituck County.

Branch was already charged with concealment of a body in connection with Lamar’s death, along with Lamar’s girlfriend: Ashley Walton, 35, of Knotts Island. However, police say they’ve gathered more evidence showing that Branch shot and killed Lamar.

Previous coverage: Bond denied for Knotts Island woman charged in boyfriend’s disappearance

Bond denied for Knotts Island woman charged in missing boyfriend’s disappearance

The investigation into Lamar’s death began on July 2, 2024, when he was reported missing in Currituck County, police say. Investigators believe around that time, Lamar and Walton were arguing near the Pungo Ferry Bridge when Walton called Branch, who showed up and shot Lamar, according to court documents obtained by News 3 back in March.

Investigators say Lamar was put in Walton’s car, and she and Branch allegedly drove his body to Knotts Island, the court documents state. Human skeletal remains were found months later in December near Sandy Road in Pasquotank County, and police say in March, testing confirmed the remains were Lamar’s.

Previous coverage: Pasquotank Co. neighbors react to human remains identified as missing man

Pasquotank Co. neighbors react to human remains identified as missing man

Walton is also charged with accessory after the fact to homicide in addition to concealing a dead body. She waived her preliminary hearing last week, and her next court appearance is scheduled for August 4.

Branch’s next hearing is scheduled for October 31.