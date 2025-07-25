Three teens charged in connection with two armed robberies: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies that took place on July 5, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

VBPD said the following have been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery:



18-year-old Jeremiah Dodson

18-year-old Jsean Eberhardt

18-year-old Rahgei Hopkins

The three teens are currently awaiting extradition to Virginia Beach, according to police.

On July 5, around 10:36 p.m., an armed robbery was reported near the intersection of 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to police. Almost an hour after, around 11:28 p.m., police in the 2100 Block of Pacific Avenue were notified about another armed robbery.