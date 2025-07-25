Aragona Village residents seek community park following Bayside campus closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the Aragona Village neighborhood, residents express a deep love for their community. However, with nearly 3,000 homes, they believe one crucial element is lacking: a park.

This could change at next month's school board meeting concerning the former Bayside Sixth Grade Campus.

John Hood

"We have nothing to call our own, so this would be really an ideal location," said Lorraine Samko, a longtime resident.

Since 1989, Samko has called Aragona Village home. It is the city's second-largest neighborhood and houses one of the school division's oldest building. Yet, she believes one significant element is missing.

"Green space is important, and people need to get out and decompress and have a place where kids can jump around and burn off energy," she emphasized.

John Hood

Since 2016, Samko has been actively working to make these changes in her neighborhood.

An opportunity has now arisen.

Last year, school leaders decided to close the Bayside Sixth Grade Campus and merge that grade level into Bayside Middle School.

Carolyn Weems, who represents part of the neighborhood on the school board, explained, "The committee voted unanimously to recommend to the school board that this property be gifted to the city, and then for the city to turn this space into open space, a park, or a playground."

Weems formed the Jerico Road Property Committee to explore potential uses for the land through surveys. The committee's unanimous vote supports the school board's to transfer the land to the city for recreational use.

John Hood

The land currently occupied by the school was donated by John Aragona, the original developer of the neighborhood, in 1957.

School leaders believe this path is an effective way to retain the land's original purpose: serving the community.

"This came to the school division as a gift, and so I think from the intentionality standpoint, it's best to give it back to the community in a way that the community can use it in a similar manner," said Kathleen Brown, the school board chair. "I hope an open space or park receives strong support."

The school board will take up this matter at their next meeting on Aug. 12.