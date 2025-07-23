Virginia Beach nonprofit donating 2nd home to Hurricane Helene victims in NC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach nonprofit is continuing its work to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene, nearly one year after the natural disaster devastated communities.

At Real Life Church, work is underway to prep trailers and supplies for Coastal Recovery Virginia's next trip down to North Carolina.

"We go every 60 days somewhere in the country that needs help," said Todd Woolston with Coastal Recovery Virginia.

Woolston says since last year, they have provided aid in areas hit by Hurricane Helene. Their efforts including trying to help people return to normal, doing everything from chopping down trees to building temporary homes, or providing a new one.

Next month, his team of volunteers will be heading back down to donate their second pop-up home so far this year. They said first home they donated was life-changing.

"The last family had a mom, a dad, and six kids. They were living in one tiny little shed... Before that, they were displaced for almost six or seven months," said Woolston.

Woolston says his organization has already donated $2,000 to support assistance down in Central Texas and says they plan to head down there this fall to help those who are still impacted by flooding from earlier this month.

"We have other partners saying more funds are coming in so we can help until we can get there on the ground," he said.

If you would like to help Coastal Recovery Virginia with their mission, click here for more information.