Man pleads guilty to shooting at Virginia Beach home with child inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has entered a guilty plea over a year after shooting at a Virginia Beach home while a child was inside, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Kaevon Hinnant pleaded guilty to malicious shooting at an occupied building on Monday, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says. He's been sentenced to one year and eight months in jail, which prosecutors say is two months below the high end of guidelines.

Previous coverage: Virginia Beach family concerned for safety after man randomly shoots into home

Video shows moment man shoots Virginia Beach home

Police say in May of 2024, Hinnant fired shots at a home on Mulberry Loop. That's about a mile from the intersection of London Bridge Road and Dam Neck Road.

At least 23 bullets went into the home, police added.

Following the incident, a family told News 3 it was their home that was shot up. They asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety.

The family said the morning of the shooting, a man walked up to the front door of the home, looking to speak with someone. The interaction was recorded on a doorbell camera, shown below.

Watch the doorbell camera footage:

Man fires gun into Virginia Beach home

Through the camera, someone asked the man to leave. About 10 minutes later, a man came back to the home and began firing shots.

The family member said the home was shot 10 times in the front before the man went into the backyard and fired 13 more rounds into the house. Bullet holes could be seen after the shooting through the front door, downstairs, in a bathroom above the tank of a toilet and in several bedrooms.

The family said a child was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Hinnant's sentence including 10 years of good behavior and five years of indeterminate supervised probation, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says. He must also avoid any contact with the impacted family and pay $2,932.01 in restitution.