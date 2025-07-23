Paul Webb Basketball Camp takes place this week in VB for its 60th year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While school may be out for the summer, the gym at Corporate Landing Middle School in Virginia Beach is alive with activity.

This week marks the 60th year of the Paul Webb Basketball Camp.

“He’d be very proud to know that something like this is still helping the kids,” said Eddie Webb, Paul's son.

John Hood

Analyzing every dribble, Eddie Webb continues his father's summer camp in Virginia Beach, which focuses on teaching fundamentals and techniques, and providing mentorship to youth through the sport of basketball.

Paul Webb is renowned across the Commonwealth for his coaching and is particularly recognized in Hampton Roads for building Old Dominion University into a Division I basketball program.

John Hood

Following Paul’s passing in 2023, his legacy endures as his family carries on the tradition of teaching the next generation of athletes.

Eddie emphasized that his father’s presence is still felt on the court. “Oh, no question. Like I said, everything we do we've done over and over, and he’s the one that started this whole thing. All I'm doing is carrying this on—he’d be proud of that,” he said.

There are still spots open for week two of the camp. If you're interested in joining, click here.