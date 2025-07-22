Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-264 after trying to flee Virginia State Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist who Virginia State Police say tried to get away from troopers was seriously injured after crashing into another car on I-264 in Virginia Beach Monday night.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes, causing a major traffic backup that had people stuck in traffic for at least an hour.

State police said they tried to pull over the driver of a black 2009 Suzuki motorcycle heading eastbound on I-264 near the Witchduck Road exit around 8:18 p.m. for an improper display of registration.

The motorcyclist sped up and tried to get away from police, causing him to crash into the back of a 2023 Nissan Rogue, state police explained. The motorcyclist was taken to Virginia Beach General with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.