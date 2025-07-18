Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sandbar shark spotted near shore at Chic's Beach

A sandbar shark was spotted swimming near the shore at the Lynnhaven Inlet area of Chic's Beach in Virginia Beach on Thursday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sandbar shark was spotted swimming near the shore at the Lynnhaven Inlet area of Chic's Beach in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

The sandbar shark is also known as a brown shark, according to a spokesperson from the Virginia Aquarium.

The dorsal fin is how they identified the species, the Aquarium rep said, adding that it is not uncommon for sandbar sharks to appear in the bay — that's where their nurseries are.

Sandbar sharks are one of the largest species found in coastal waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Virginia Aquarium's website notes that sandbar sharks are typically not aggressive towards humans.

