Operation Blessing provides help in Texas after devastating flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based nonprofit Operation Blessing is actively aiding those impacted by severe flooding in Central Texas.

Crews from the organization have been on the ground since the day after the flooding on July 4.

"It's been a tremendous gut punch to people around here, and you can feel the sorrow," said Bob Burke, with Operation Blessing.

John Hood

He emphasized that his team is currently in Kerrville, Texas, an area significantly affected by the disaster.

Burke noted that the damage is localized to certain areas.

"The horror of it is that those little girls and the people camping there for the Fourth of July weekend were in the river valley," he said.

Burke and his team are focused on what’s known as "mucking and gutting," a process aimed at drying out the interiors of stable homes to prepare for rebuilding and to prevent mold from setting in.

"We're doing that along the edges right now in whatever way we can, without disrupting the important work of trying to find the missing," he added.

John Hood

Search and rescue operations continue in the area, with first responders and volunteers working to locate hundreds of individuals still unaccounted for.

Burke mentioned that recent rainfall over the weekend has impacted those efforts.

"Over the weekend, they pulled everybody out of the river valley because they were afraid there would be a flood surge," Burke said. "As I understand it, a little north of us in Hunt, they've done the same thing. They're warning people that they expect the bridge to be covered with water, so those who stay should be prepared to remain there until tomorrow."

John Hood

Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department are also assisting those in need and are expected to remain in Central Texas throughout this week.

Burke said his team will be down there until there is no longer a need.

For more information on how you can help Operation Blessing, click here.