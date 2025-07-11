One of two suspects apprehended in connection with smoke shop robberies: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect was apprehended in connection with two smoke shop robberies that took place in May, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Friday.

Dayquon Veney, 28, had warrants for strongarmed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, according to VBPD. He was apprehended on July 3 in Baltimore.

On May 5, police investigated the robbery of two smoke shops, one located in the 3500 block of Holland Road and the other located in the 4800 Block of Princess Anne Road. Virginia Beach police say the two robberies took place within an hour.

Based on initial gatherings, police say they determined two suspects were involved in these robberies.

Anyone with additional information about the second suspect is asked to call VBPD at (757) 385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.