VB Fishing Pier loses pile section due to Hurricane Erin, repairs underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier will be barricaded off as crews work to repair a pile section that broke due to Hurricane Erin's passing, according to Harmonia Contracting Corp.

Harmonia Contracting inspected the fishing pier in the aftermath of Hurricane Erin. They determined the structure to be largely unaffected by the storm's passing, with the exception of a pile section that broke loose due to powerful currents.

However, Hurricane Erin was not the sole reason for this piling damage. The contracting organization said the broken pile was weakened due to water damage over the years. This conclusion was reached after an inspection of the broken pile that washed ashore.

A barricade will be constructed 400 feet into the fishing pier while crews repair the damaged pile section. Washed-up debris will also be cleaned up during the course of this process. Harmonia Contracting said they plan to get a building permit to get started on repairs.

"We expect the repairs to be done immediately upon material delivery," the contracting organization's president said.

An emergency JPA submission will also be made to allow additional renovations to the fishing pier to be constructed in preparation for hurricane season.