VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gather in Newport News to protest Minnesota woman's death during immigration operation

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News, demanding justice for Renee Good, a Minnesota woman killed last week during a federal immigration enforcement operation.

Demonstrators filled the streets holding signs reading "Justice for Renee" and "Abolish ICE," calling for accountability and change as chants echoed through the neighborhood.

"It is important to speak up. Silence is consent. If you keep silent, and you hide at home and hope it all goes away, you are as guilty as the people that are perpetrating it," said Pam Pouchot, a protester.

Protesters said their demonstration was not just about one death, but about broader concerns involving immigration policy, federal enforcement practices, and the treatment of civilians caught in operations.

Dianne Sinclair, another protester, described her reaction to the Minnesota incident.

"I was... I was depressed. I was afraid," Sinclair said.

Sinclair emphasized the need for comprehensive protection.

"We really need to protect our country. We need to protect our children," Sinclair said.

While some at the rally emphasized safety and patriotism, others focused on calls for justice, accountability, and reform at the federal level. Police were present but weren't needed due to the peaceful nature of the protest.

The Trump administration has doubled down on its response, justifying the agent's actions.

The Newport News protest was one of many across Hampton Roads where residents are voicing their concerns about federal immigration enforcement practices.